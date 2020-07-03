1/1
Jacob Alexander Smith
Savannah
Jacob Alexander Smith, age 79, of Savannah, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 2.
Jake was born on February 21, 1941 in Reidsville, GA to Edgar and Ruby Smith. He grew up in Reidsville, GA with his parents, three brothers, and one sister. He graduated from Reidsville High School in 1959. He received a banking certificate from Louisiana State University in 1983. He was Recognized by Who's Who of Georgia in 1989. He was in the banking industry for 40 years. He was a retired Vice President of Wachovia.
Jake enjoyed going on the boat and fishing with friends and family. He was an avid race fan. He was a member of the Optimist club, Savannah Jaycees, and Ossabaw Yacht Club.
Preceding Jake in death were his parents, Edgar Lorin Smith and Ruby Frances Hollingworth Smith. Surviving are his fiance Beth Hawk; his son Stephen Jacob Smith (Angie), his grandson Stephen Chase Smith; daughter Jennifer Smith Gerke (Keith), granddaughters Lila and Lena Gerke. His sister Ann Connor, his three brothers, Gary Smith (Marie), Robert Smith (Marie), and Lorin Smith (Sara). As well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The funeral service will follow immediately after at 2:00 p.m.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
