|
|
Jacqueline Antoinette Taylor Brinson
Port Wentworth
Jacqueline Antoinette Taylor Brinson, 89, passed away January 24, 2020 at the Oaks at Pooler under the care of Compassus Hospice.
The Oklahoma native was a member of Garden City United Methodist Church and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walton Seckinger Brinson.
Survivors include her special niece, Kathy Miller Sinnott; and several other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. at Garden City United Methodist Church.
Interment will follow in Union Cemetery in Springfield, GA.
Remembrances may be given to Garden City United Methodist Church, 62 Varnedoe Ave., Garden City, GA 31408.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020