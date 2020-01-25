Home

Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Garden City United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Garden City United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Brinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Antoinette Taylor Brinson

Jacqueline Antoinette Taylor Brinson Obituary
Jacqueline Antoinette Taylor Brinson
Port Wentworth
Jacqueline Antoinette Taylor Brinson, 89, passed away January 24, 2020 at the Oaks at Pooler under the care of Compassus Hospice.
The Oklahoma native was a member of Garden City United Methodist Church and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walton Seckinger Brinson.
Survivors include her special niece, Kathy Miller Sinnott; and several other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. at Garden City United Methodist Church.
Interment will follow in Union Cemetery in Springfield, GA.
Remembrances may be given to Garden City United Methodist Church, 62 Varnedoe Ave., Garden City, GA 31408.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
