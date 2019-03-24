Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Heinz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline "Jackie" Heinz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacqueline "Jackie" Heinz Obituary
Jacqueline "Jackie" Lynn Hackworth Heinz, 61, of Savannah, Georgia, and wife of Kim Arthur Heinz, died Saturday afternoon, February 16, 2019, at her home.

Born in Ashland, Kentucky, she was a daughter of Bill and June Hackworth. Kim attended Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church. She and her husband formerly owned and operated the Zeigler House Inn.

Surviving are her husband of 33 years, Kim Arthur Heinz; two sons, Kristopher Heinz and Jack Heinz; one grandson, Liam Heinz, and her parents, Bill and June Hackworth.

A memorial service will be held at 1 o'clock Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church conducted by the Reverend William G. Hester.

Remembrances: - Suite 102, 4849 Paulsen Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-4424.

Please share your thoughts about Jackie and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now