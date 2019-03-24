|
|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Lynn Hackworth Heinz, 61, of Savannah, Georgia, and wife of Kim Arthur Heinz, died Saturday afternoon, February 16, 2019, at her home.
Born in Ashland, Kentucky, she was a daughter of Bill and June Hackworth. Kim attended Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church. She and her husband formerly owned and operated the Zeigler House Inn.
Surviving are her husband of 33 years, Kim Arthur Heinz; two sons, Kristopher Heinz and Jack Heinz; one grandson, Liam Heinz, and her parents, Bill and June Hackworth.
A memorial service will be held at 1 o'clock Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church conducted by the Reverend William G. Hester.
Remembrances: - Suite 102, 4849 Paulsen Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-4424.
Please share your thoughts about Jackie and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 24, 2019