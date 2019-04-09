Home

Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Jacqueline L. "Jackie" Gallagher

Jacqueline L. "Jackie" Gallagher Obituary
Jacqueline "Jackie" Linda Evans Gallagher, 62, of Savannah, Georgia and wife of James Michael Gallagher, Sr., died Saturday morning, April 6, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Jackie was born to CW4 Tad Evans, United States Army (Ret.) and Eleonore Just Evans, on July 14, 1956 in Aberdeen, Maryland. As an "army brat," she attended schools in Germany, Florida and Georgia. She was a rural mail carrier. Jackie loved R&B music and the Blues, especially Aretha and Janis. She was a compassionate animal lover and gave homes to countless cats.

Jackie is survived by her husband, James M. Gallagher, Sr.; daughter, Michelle Bryant and her husband, Andrew; son, J. Michael Gallagher, Jr.; the lights of her life, her granddaughters, Peyton and Isabella Bryant; her mother, Eleanor Just Evans; and sister, Elizabeth Kilbourne and her husband, Bruce.

The family will receive friends from 11 to 12 noon Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.

The funeral service will be held at 12:30 Saturday afternoon, April 13, 2019, at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by the Reverend Dr. Drew Corbett.

Please share your thoughts about Jackie and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 9, 2019
