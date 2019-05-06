|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Anne DeLoach Parrish, 85, of Savannah, Georgia and widow of John Lesley Parrish, Sr., died Saturday afternoon, May 4, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Furman, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Miles Joseph and Jerusha Lee Davis DeLoach. Mrs. Parrish attended Central Baptist Church. She retired as a bookkeeper for Dorsey Tire Company. Mrs. Parrish was an avid reader who also loved to sew. She was devoted to her family, especially to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John "Johnny" Lesley Parrish, Jr., and five brothers.
Surviving are four daughters, Debbie Mastison (Matt), Peggy Parrish, Lisa Beebe (Terry), and Denise Brown, all of Savannah, Georgia; eleven grandchildren, Christina, Aaron, Jason, Katie, Leslie, Jennifer, Annie, Maggie, James, Jennifer and Jeremy; nineteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o'clock Tuesday evening at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock Wednesday morning in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend Kenneth L. Harrelson. Interment will be in Hillcrest Abbey - East.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 6, 2019