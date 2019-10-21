|
|
Jacqueline Ricks
Savannah, GA
Jacqueline P. Ricks, 79 of Savannah, died peacefully at Hospice Savannah on Monday October 21st. A long time member of First Presbyterian church where she sang in the choir for many years and was a member of the Covenent Sunday School class. She was a life member of the Savannah Lions Club and The International order of the Kings Daughters and Sons. She was retired from the Accounting Department at Hunter, McLean, Exley, and Dunn.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years William A. Ricks, two daughters Suzanne Ricks and Diane Ricks both of Savannah and a brother Michael Prow also of Savannah. She is preceded in death by her parents Col. Emmett Prow, and Mary B. Prow.
A memorial service will be held on Friday October 25th at 11:00 A.M. at The First Presbyterian Church, 520 Washington Avenue. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to .
Savannah Morning News
10/23/2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019