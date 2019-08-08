|
Fleming - Jacquelyn Sellers Mathews Jacquelyn "Jackie" Sellers Mathews, 58, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Jackie is survived by sister, Renee Sellers, niece Emily Sellers, aunts, cousins and close friends. Visitation will be held on Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church in Fleming with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Mark Minter will be officiating. Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Savannah Morning News August 8, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 8, 2019