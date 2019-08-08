Home

Thomas L Carter Funeral Home
1822 E Oglethorpe Highway
Hinesville, GA 31313
(912) 876-5095
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Methodist Church
Fleming, GA
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Methodist Church
Fleming, GA
Jacquelyn Sellers Mathews


1961 - 2019
Jacquelyn Sellers Mathews Obituary
Fleming - Jacquelyn Sellers Mathews Jacquelyn "Jackie" Sellers Mathews, 58, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Jackie is survived by sister, Renee Sellers, niece Emily Sellers, aunts, cousins and close friends. Visitation will be held on Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church in Fleming with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Mark Minter will be officiating. Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Savannah Morning News August 8, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 8, 2019
