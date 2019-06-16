|
|
Mrs. Jacquelyn Thomas Williamson, 83, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. Mrs. Williamson was born on October 22, 1935 to the late Walter M. Thomas, Jr and Mary Beth Warren Thomas in Pembroke. She worked for many years with Winn Army Hospital as a property manager, enjoyed bluegrass festivals, gardening and crafts. Mrs. Williamson was a member of Ellabell United Methodist Church where she held many positions. She was also a member of the Pembroke Eastern Star and Bryan County Ladies Shrine Auxiliary where she held many positions as well. She was a member of the Mary Lee Hendrix Circle, the Jaycettes and the Jaycees.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Edward B. Williamson; two sons, Edward B. Williamson, Jr., Ronnie Williamson; brother, Joseph Warren Thomas and sister, Linda Gail Thomas.
She is survived by her son, Walter Williamson; daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Larry Jacobs; sister-in-law, Lois Thomas; grandchildren, Cheryl and Tommie Crummett, Melanie and Joseph Sherman; Jessica McLamb and Jamie and Kevin Cowart; greatgrandchildren, Edward Sherman, Charlie McLamb, Jacob Cowart, Sterling McLamb Lainey McLamb and William Cowart.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.
Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Don Combs assisted by Reverend Clay Loadman.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Doctor Theodore Geffen and his staff; caregiver, Teresa Chaney and Ogeechee Area Hospice for their love and support.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 16, 2019