Mr. Jahnard Massey
Savannah , Georgia
Adams announces the transition of Mr. Jahnard Massey, 32, who passed Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete. Order Flowers at www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.