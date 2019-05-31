Home

Bynes-Royall Funeral Home
204 West Hall Street
Savannah, GA 31401
(912) 233-2175
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
chapel of Bynes-Royall
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Mount Zion Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Zion Baptist Church
Jake Chisolm Jr.


Jake Chisolm Jr.


1928 - 2019 Obituary
Jake Chisolm Jr. Obituary
Funeral services for Mr. Jake Chisolm, Jr. will be held 11;00am Saturday June 1, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist 1008 MLK, Jr. Blvd. Pastor Anslem Springer Eulogist. Interment Greenwich Cemetery. Visitation 6-7pm Friday at the Chapel of Bynes-Royall. Instate Saturday 10:00am at the church. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte L. Chisolm; one son, Attorney Larry Chisolm, of Savannah, GA; four daughters; Dr. Beverly L. Cox (McClellon) ,Ms. Aleathia D. Chisolm, both of Decatur, GA., Ms. Marsha G. Chisolm, Atlanta, GA and Emma J. Lewis, Stockbridge, GA. Professional services entrusted to Bynes-Royall Funeral Home.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 31, 2019
