Jakob Michael CannonFaulkville, GeorgiaJakob Michael Cannon, 22, of Faulkville, passed away at the Children's Hospital of Georgia in Augusta on September 11, 2020.Jakob was born on August 18, 1998 in Savannah, GA. He passed away after fighting several life long illnesses.Jakob blessed many lives and touched many people in different ways. He was a fighter and an inspiration to all. He was preceded in death by his father, George Cannon; mother, Janie Cannon; and cousin, Jerry Smith, Jr.Survivors include his sister, Michelle Smith and brother-in-law, Darrin Shurling; brothers, Steven Cannon and Ashley (Niki) Cannon; several aunts, uncles and cousins.The viewing and visitation will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 West Highway 80 in Pooler from 6 until 8 p.m. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate).The graveside funeral and burial will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Westside Memorial Gardens on Adams Road in Bloomingdale at 11 a.m. with Rev. Brad Proudfoot officiating.