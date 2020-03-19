|
|
James A. Christie
Dallas, GA
James A. Christie, age 79, of Dallas, GA, (formally of Savannah, GA.) passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born on June 24, 1940 in Washington, D.C. to his late parents; William and Lena Christie. James was a retired plumber and was a member of New Hope Fellowship Church in Cedartown, GA. He bravely served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war and later served in the Army Reserves. James was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters; Catherine Butler, Mickey Hirsch and his brother, Al Vaughn.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years, Fran S. Christie of Dallas, GA, sons, James H. Christie of Dallas, GA, daughter, Kelley A. Reece of Dallas, GA, grandchildren; Kayla Schroeder, Brooke Christie, Jake Christie, nephews; Kevin Butler, Bill Christy, nieces; Cindy Becklund, Toni Hiatt and Terri McDonald.
A Graveside Service for Mr. James A. Christie will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah, GA. at 11:00 AM with Rev. Steve Fetkenhour officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to New Hope Fellowship Church in loving memory of Mr. Christie. Donations can be mailed to: P.O. Box 182, Cedartown, GA. 30125.
To leave condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website at www.samclarkfuneralhome.com
Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA, is in charge of the arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
March 20, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020