James A. "J. D." Driscoll
James Alvin "J. D." Driscoll, Jr., 61, of Newington, Georgia, died Thursday afternoon, September 9, 2020, at the home of his sister in Sylvania.
Born in Fort Knox, Kentucky, he was a son of the late First Sergeant James Alvin Driscoll, U.S. Army (Ret.) and the late Erna L. Schröder Driscoll. J. D. was a communicant of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. He was a parts salesman for many years with Kenworth of Savannah, which is now MHC Kenworth.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick "Pat" James Driscoll.
Survivors include are two sisters, Elizabeth Driscoll and Susan (Patrick) Wigginton; two brothers, Ralph Driscoll and William Cleveland; two nieces, Kristina (Sean) Clifton and Rebecca Kirby; great-nieces, Rhaianon Kirby and Nani Clifton; great-nephews, Christopher Clifton, Preston Clifton and Shawn Deal, and great-great-nephew, Kolton Deal.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock, Friday evening, September 11, 2020 at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 8:30 Saturday morning, September 12, 2020, at the graveside, Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Please share your thoughts about J. D. and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
