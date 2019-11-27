|
James A. "Jamie" Nelson
Savannah, GA
James Allen "Jamie" Nelson, 50, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Memorial University Medical Center after a bravely fought battle with ALS. Jamie was born November 4, 1969 in Savannah, and graduated from Calvary Baptist Day School in 1988. Jamie worked for UPS for 22 years, then at St. Joseph's/Candler until February 2018 when he could no longer work due to ALS. The diagnosis never slowed him down, it only made him stronger, and made him fight harder. He loved the simple things in life, family, friends, The Dawgs, his mustang, and of course, country music.
He attended White Bluff United Methodist Church and Garden City United Methodist Church with the love of his life and bride, Julie Ann Brewer Nelson. He will be greatly missed by his family, and his many friends from all over Savannah. They were all very special to him, as he was to them.
In addition to his wife, Julie Ann Brewer Nelson of Savannah, he is also survived by his son, Brandon Nelson, daughter, Kerstin Nelson, his father and step-mother, George "Sonny" and Mauvaree Nelson, his mother and step-father, Ann and Bill Grady, his sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Ernie Loving, niece, Grace Loving, and nephew, Will Loving. He is also survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Byron and Mary Brewer, stepdaughters, Katie Duncan and Shelby Duncan, and numerous cousins, extended family, and a very large contingent of friends.
Visitation for Jamie will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Funeral Service will be 5:00 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Fox & Week Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Private burial in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery will be on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the ALS Association of Georgia, 5881 Glenridge Dr #200, Atlanta, GA 30328.
