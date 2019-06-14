Home

James A.F. Knowlton III

James A.F. Knowlton III Obituary
James Knowlton, 80, died peacefully May 31, 2019 at his home.

The Mineola, NY, native lived in Savannah for the past 27 years. He was a U.S. Marine veteran, an avid sailor, and an independent contractor.

James was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth August Knowlton; and father, James A.F. Knowlton II. He leaves behind his four children, Katherine Knowlton, Whitney Knowlton, James A. F. Knowlton IV, and Devin Knowlton Farr, and sister, Penelope Reggio.

A private family ceremony is being planned and will be held at a later date.

Published in Savannah Morning News on June 14, 2019
