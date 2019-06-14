|
James Knowlton, 80, died peacefully May 31, 2019 at his home.
The Mineola, NY, native lived in Savannah for the past 27 years. He was a U.S. Marine veteran, an avid sailor, and an independent contractor.
James was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth August Knowlton; and father, James A.F. Knowlton II. He leaves behind his four children, Katherine Knowlton, Whitney Knowlton, James A. F. Knowlton IV, and Devin Knowlton Farr, and sister, Penelope Reggio.
A private family ceremony is being planned and will be held at a later date.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 14, 2019