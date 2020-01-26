|
James Alan Deering
Richmond Hill
James Alan Deering, 50, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital after a long illness.
James was born in Bossier City, Louisiana, son of Colonel and Mrs. Philip Deering. He graduated from Fork Union Military Academy in Fork Union, VA and then attended Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, ME. Out of college, he worked as a Merchant Marine. From there, he worked at Gulfstream and later returned to his love of tugboats where he retired after 12 years from Moran Savannah as Port Engineer. As a devoted son, husband, father and uncle, James had a very special place in his heart for his family. He enjoyed the freedom of riding his Harley, playing golf, pretending to fish, boating, muscle cars and the company of his two beloved German Shepherds, Anya and Sascha.
Surviving are his wife of 14 years, Angela W. Deering of Richmond Hill; son, Michael Young (Jill) of Atlanta; daughter, Brittany Young of Statesboro; parents, Col. Philip Deering (USAF, Ret.) and Vera Deering of Brownsville, TX; siblings, Tim Deering (Janet); Pat Bartlett (Gary) of Colorado Springs, CO., Linda Cort (Paul) of Tallahassee, FL. and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Remembrances: Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406.
