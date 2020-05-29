James Alvin Ray, Jr.
Wilmington Island, Georgia
James Alvin Ray, Jr., 90, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at home.
A graveside service is being planned and will be announced by Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors.
Savannah Morning News
05/30/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.