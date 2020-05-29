James Alvin Ray Jr.
James Alvin Ray, Jr.
Wilmington Island, Georgia
James Alvin Ray, Jr., 90, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at home.
A graveside service is being planned and will be announced by Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors.
Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to read full obituary and sign our online guestbook.
Savannah Morning News
05/30/2020



Published in Savannah Morning News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
(912) 898-0900
