James Archie LaRoche Jr.
James Archie LaRoche, Jr.
Okatie/Savannah
James Archie LaRoche, Jr., 65, alongside his longtime companion, Patty Jo Atkins, entered eternal peace, Saturday, June 6, 2020. James was the son of the late James Archie LaRoche, Sr. Archie joins his late brother, Mark LaRoche and son, Alex Meyer.
He is survived by his mother, Rosa LaRoche; daughter, Erin Renee LaRoche; granddaughter, Sophie Winfield LaRoche of Savannah, GA; step-daughter, Rose Lee Garrett (Mike); two grandsons, Rhyan Keith Armstead and Dylan Lee Armstead of Charleston, SC; siblings, Cynthia, Tony, Phillip, and Robert. Along with many nieces and nephews, who he loved dearly.
Archie was raised in Savannah, GA, and made his home in Hilton Head Island, SC. He found great joy in nature. He was an avid fisherman and surfer; his greatest passion was music. To know Archie was to love Archie-everyone needs an "Archie". He will be dearly missed.
Relatives & friends are invited to a celebration of life service at 4:00pm on Thursday, June 18th, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to charity: "Georgia Music Foundation" in the name of Archie LaRoche. https://www.georgiamusicfoundation.org/
We encourage social distancing and the wearing of masks for the safety of everyone attending.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
