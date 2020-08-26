1/
James B. "Jim" Sahr
1948 - 2020
Tybee Island, Georgia
Jim Sahr passed away peacefully at home in the early morning on August 25, 2020. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Pamelia "Sam" M. Sahr of Tybee Island, Ga; his parents Richard and Irene Sahr, and his brothers Richard, Cliff and Steve Sahr of Minnesota; His children Jamie Johnson of Minnesota, Andi Waddington of Isle of Hope, Ga, Jeremy (Karen) Sahr of Richmond Hill, Ga and Frances (Heather) Sahrphillips of Yulee, Fl; as well as a passel of eight (8) wild grandchildren that are well loved.
A Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a member of the American Legion Post 154, Jim will be remembered for his love of life finding joy wherever he could and his smile, charm and wit that brought joy to those around him. He loved his family, his friends, cold beer, Reese's pieces and fixing things.
The family will receive visitors at an Open House Celebration of Life on Saturday August 29, 2020 2-4pm at Old School Cafeteria 202 5th Street Tybee Island, Ga.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity in his name.
Savannah Morning News
8/26/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Southeast Death Care and Cremation Services
139 Walter Samuels Road
Rincon, GA 31326
912-966-2008
