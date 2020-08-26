James B. "Jim" Sahr
Tybee Island, Georgia
Jim Sahr passed away peacefully at home in the early morning on August 25, 2020. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Pamelia "Sam" M. Sahr of Tybee Island, Ga; his parents Richard and Irene Sahr, and his brothers Richard, Cliff and Steve Sahr of Minnesota; His children Jamie Johnson of Minnesota, Andi Waddington of Isle of Hope, Ga, Jeremy (Karen) Sahr of Richmond Hill, Ga and Frances (Heather) Sahrphillips of Yulee, Fl; as well as a passel of eight (8) wild grandchildren that are well loved.
A Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a member of the American Legion Post 154, Jim will be remembered for his love of life finding joy wherever he could and his smile, charm and wit that brought joy to those around him. He loved his family, his friends, cold beer, Reese's pieces and fixing things.
The family will receive visitors at an Open House Celebration of Life on Saturday August 29, 2020 2-4pm at Old School Cafeteria 202 5th Street Tybee Island, Ga.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity
in his name.
Savannah Morning News
8/26/2020
