James "Jay" B. Blackburn Jr. was born in Savannah, Georgia on October 25, 1954 to Mercer and James B. Blackburn. He passed away on November 1, 2020 after complications from medical treatment. Jay grew up in Savannah and attended the University of Georgia for his undergraduate degree in Political Science, the Georgia Institute of Technology for his Masters in City Planning, and Mercer University for his law degree. Jay returned to Savannah to work at the Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) where he authored a comprehensive plan for the Victorian District in Savannah. After obtaining his law degree, Jay became a partner at Wiseman, Blackburn, and Futrell where he practiced with his father for over thirty years. Jay was dedicated to the practice of law and was an active member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association and the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. He also served as counsel for the Savannah Pilotage Commission. Jay had a passion for public service. He was actively involved with the Savannah chapter of the Jaycees, the Coastal Heritage Society, the Chatham County Democratic Committee, the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, the Hibernian Society, the Savannah CARES task force, and was a former Board Member of the Westside YMCA. In addition to his work as an attorney and civic leader, Jay was a beloved friend and family member. Those who loved him will remember him fondly each time they engage in a heated political debate, have a cheese biscuit with green grits on Saint Patrick's Day, put heavy mayonnaise on both sides of the bread, take a boat ride on the back river, or are running late to an event. Jay was predeceased by his father on January 22, 2020. He leaves behind his three children, Megan, Kaki, and James B. Blackburn III; mother, Mercer Blackburn; brother, John F. Blackburn (Jack) and his wife, Maryann Gallagher; nieces and nephews Margaret, Allyson, and John Blackburn; Aunt, Jenell Griffith; cousin, Trapper Griffith; dear friends, Michael and Patricia Foran, Frank and Judy Outz, Albert Harris, and the late Frank Arden III; as well as dedicated staff at Wiseman Blackburn.
The funeral will be a graveside service on Friday, November 06, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Donate Life America at 701 E. Byrd Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
