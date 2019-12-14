|
James Chancellor Dorsey
Savannah, GA
James Chancellor Dorsey died peacefully in Alexandria, VA, on December 2nd after fighting an aggressive leukemia and outliving prognosis from his doctors.
Jim was married for 33 years to his beloved wife, Mary McGoldrick Dorsey. They met in Savannah after Mary heard him give a solo performance of Ave Maria at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. Jim was a cantor for the liturgy at the Cathedral for many years. They were the proud parents of two rambunctious wirehaired fox terriers, Chessie and Snappy.
Distinguishing himself professionally, Jim retired after 39 years of service with the United States Government, first with the Corp of Engineers and later with the Department of Defense. Additionally, he served four years active duty with the US Air Force and twenty years as an Air Force reservist, retiring with the rank of Major. Due to his rank, he was buried at Quantico Cemetery in Virginia with full military honors, including taps and a 21 gun salute.
He attended seminary at St. Bernard Abby in Cullman, Alabama, where he received his undergraduate degree in Philosophy; subsequently, he earned a masters in Library Science from the University of Kentucky, Lexington. The university is well-known for its fifteen libraries on campus.
Known for his thoughtful and gentle spirit, Jim also had an unexpected sensed of humor, which was brought-out by Mary. They both had a keen appreciation of nature and spent many enjoyable hours hiking in the mountains, walking on the beaches and watching birds in their back yard.
The McGoldrick's always had an unwavering love for Jim, saying he was not a brother-in-law, but another brother. To remember Jim, gifts may be made to the .
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary McGoldrick Dorsey, of Alexandria, VA, his sister, Deborah Dorsey Ward of Virginia, and nephew, Michael Ward of Texas. He is also survived by the McGoldrick siblings, Thomas (Molly), Stephen, Kevin, Monica, Lawrence (Karen) and Graham.
His funeral arrangements were handled by Cunningham Turch on 811 Cameron Street in Alexandria, VA.
