|
|
James "Jimmy" Chesnut Haile, 88, of Bloomingdale passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home.
A native of Columbia, South Carolina, Jimmy is the son of the late George Melton Haile and Anne Louise McKinney Haile. He was a US Navy Veteran and served during the Korean War.
Jimmy was a proud graduate of the University of Georgia, where he was a member and officer in Phi Kappa Epsilon, as well as an avid lifelong Bulldog fan. He and his brother George were the owners of Haile Tobacco Company for many years and Jimmy later worked for the Savannah Morning News also for many years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved to shoot skeet as well. Jimmy held several different offices while a member of the Forest City Gun Club, which he faithfully attended for many years. Jimmy was also an active member and office holder while he helped serve the Savannah community in the Exchange Club.
Jimmy was married to June Rogers Haile of Claxton Ga and they had four sons, prior to her death in 1972. He married Evelyn Hopson Haile a few years later and they remained married until her death in 2012. His oldest son, James Chesnut "Ches" Haile, Jr. and his brother, George Melton Haile, Jr. also preceded Jimmy in death.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Jesse and Jeanne Haile of Ohio, Alex and Stephanie Haile of Kansas and Mac and Deborah Haile of Bloomingdale; six grandchildren, one great grandson, several nieces and nephews.
Jimmy is also survived by a lifelong friend from their childhood days until the present. C. Ray Carter of Bluffton, SC and Jimmy became inseparable friends in their tender youth and maintained that bond of brotherhood throughout the years and they were always present for each other throughout the trials and tribulations that both experienced their share of.
A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Hester officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 18, 2019