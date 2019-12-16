|
James Christopher Trice
Savannah, GA
James Christopher Trice, February 25, 1969 - December 15, 2019. Chris Trice was gentle, kind, dry witted & a friend in the truest sense of the word. He loved his friends like family and, in return, they loved him back. He was a brother and best friend. He told it to you straight and honestly without "pulling punches" and was usually delivered with some dry humor at just the right time. He loved Buffet & Chesney and enjoyed them both with a cold Corona and the appropriate lime. He loved his Lord and his Church and was never afraid of demonstrating its importance in his life. He was a Son. His way of showing his love to Mom and Dad was by his presence and by the way he lived his life and by the way he treated others. He was an Uncle and loved a special niece like she was his own child. He loved Forest City Gun Club. Tales of Wednesday nights were always a treat and to be enjoyed. He loved Andrew College and relished the relationships formed there and the friendships that lasted him a lifetime. He was an Auburn Man and demonstrated the Auburn Creed as well as anyone who has ever worn the Orange and Blue. He loved Savannah, Georgia and Isle of Hope. It was his home. It was his character and that hallowed ground will continue to hold him. Most of all, he was my best friend and loved me and I looked up to him because he was a man that I knew to be decent, kind and worthy of Grace. He was my brother and he was incredible.
Chris is survived by his parents, Dr. Jim and Mavis Trice of Macon, Georgia. His brother, Matt Trice of Albany, Georgia and his niece Cali Trice of Albany, Georgia.
A Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Isle of Hope United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the church memorial garden. The family will receive friends after the service at a reception at the church.
Memorials May be made to Isle of Hope United Methodist Church, 412 Parkersburg Road, Savannah, GA 31406, or Andrew College, 501 College St, Cuthbert, GA 39840.
