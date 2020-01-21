|
Captain James Clayton Metts, Jr MD
Savannah, Georgia
On Monday, January 20, 2020, Dr. Jim Metts was called to his reward. Matthew 25:21. He was at home surrounded by loved ones and his Bichon Frises. He was cared for by Georgia Hospice.
Dr Metts' military service was with the United States Air Force as a physician obtaining the rank of captain. He practiced as a physician for 50 years in Savannah, Georgia. He was a Rotarian for over 50 years. He served the people of Chatham County as elected Coroner for 40 years. He founded the Community Cardiovascular Council (CCC) and served as its chairman for 40 years. In the CCC, he championed the effort to reduce the death and disability caused by heart attack and stroke, locally and throughout the United States. Dr. Metts was honored to have had the opportunity to lead and support medical missions of mercy for the people of the Republic of Haiti for several decades.
Dr Metts was humbled and grateful for the numerous awards and recognitions he received throughout his professional career. He was also honored to be a member of various groups and organizations. He has insisted that all of these items not be listed individually. He wants everyone to remember not what he did, but that he did it with a servant's heart submitting to God's authority and enjoying His Grace.
He is survived by his wife, Paula, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his Bichon Frises.
In the end he said, "I am not sad because I know I am going to a better place, yet, I am sad for the ones I leave behind. My goal in life was to humble myself to God and try to leave this world a better place." John 11:25-26, John 14:1-6, Proverbs 3:5-6
Per Dr Metts request, private services will be at a later date.
Care and Services for Captain James Clayton Metts, Jr MD are entrusted to Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home Glennville, Georgia.
