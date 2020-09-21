1/
James Cody
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Cody
Savannah, Georgia
James Roger Cody 70, passed away at his home on Monday September 21st 2020. He was born in College Park GA on May 10, 1950 to Theo and William Cody. James worked as a heavy equipment operator and CDL driver. He was a dedicated employee of Coastal Grading in Savannah until his resignation after a fierce battle with a long illness. Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Frank (MaryRuth) and Trigger(Lisa), step son Richard Mitchell Jr, step great grandson Tristan Mitchell and beloved dog Isabelle. He leaves behind his wife Carolyn of 34 years, step daughter Amy Harvey, step grandchildren Brandon, Ricky, and Amberlyn.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved