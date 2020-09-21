James Cody

James CodySavannah, GeorgiaJames Roger Cody 70, passed away at his home on Monday September 21st 2020. He was born in College Park GA on May 10, 1950 to Theo and William Cody. James worked as a heavy equipment operator and CDL driver. He was a dedicated employee of Coastal Grading in Savannah until his resignation after a fierce battle with a long illness. Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Frank (MaryRuth) and Trigger(Lisa), step son Richard Mitchell Jr, step great grandson Tristan Mitchell and beloved dog Isabelle. He leaves behind his wife Carolyn of 34 years, step daughter Amy Harvey, step grandchildren Brandon, Ricky, and Amberlyn.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at