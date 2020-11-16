James Comer
Ellijay, Ga
James Michael Comer passed away on November 13, 2020, in Ellijay, Georgia at the age of 59 after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Savannah where he lived most of his life. Michael was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard and a licensed captain. He was an experienced marine surveyor in Savannah and also captained a launch for servicing vessels at anchorage. He was well known for his story telling and his passion for vintage Mustangs, of which he owned several over the years.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Fletcher Comer. He is survived by his mother Diana Richmond Gnann and was the beloved brother of five sisters: Kimberley Sheridan of Nashville, Tennessee, Wymberley Comer and Katherine Stansky of Ellijay, Georgia, Ashely Deatherage of Grants Pass, Oregon, and Laurel Elizabeth Davidson of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
A memorial service will be held in Savannah at a later date.
On-line condolences may be left at www.bernhardtfh.com
.
Bernhardt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Savannah Morning News
11/18/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries