1/
James Comer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Comer
Ellijay, Ga
James Michael Comer passed away on November 13, 2020, in Ellijay, Georgia at the age of 59 after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Savannah where he lived most of his life. Michael was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard and a licensed captain. He was an experienced marine surveyor in Savannah and also captained a launch for servicing vessels at anchorage. He was well known for his story telling and his passion for vintage Mustangs, of which he owned several over the years.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Fletcher Comer. He is survived by his mother Diana Richmond Gnann and was the beloved brother of five sisters: Kimberley Sheridan of Nashville, Tennessee, Wymberley Comer and Katherine Stansky of Ellijay, Georgia, Ashely Deatherage of Grants Pass, Oregon, and Laurel Elizabeth Davidson of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
A memorial service will be held in Savannah at a later date.
On-line condolences may be left at www.bernhardtfh.com.
Bernhardt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Savannah Morning News
11/18/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved