|
|
James Conner Lynes, Jr.
Savannah, GA
James Conner Lynes, Jr. passed the morning of October 7, 2019 while under care at Riverview Retirement Home. A native of Marietta Georgia, he was a career Air Force service member, and veteran of World War II, Korean, and Vietnam Conflicts, retiring as Senior Chef Master Sergeant after 42 years of service. He is preceded in death by his wife, Katheryn Lynes, son James C. Lynes III, and two daughters Linda (Stacy) Bucher and Patty Lynes. Mr. Lynes is survived by his daughter in law, Jodee Lynes, son in law Burt Bucher Sr., grandchildren Jim Lynes IV (sp. Allison), Burt Bucher Jr, Tim Bucher (sp. Jackie), and Keith Lynes (sp. Christy), as well as ten great grandchildren.
After retiring from his 42 years of Air Force Service, Mr. Lynes went on to serve in the 165 ANG Airlift wing as a senior flight engineer, and to have additional careers with Gulfstream Aerospace, and the City of Tybee Island. Jim's many hobbies included working on his Lionel Model Train Layout, beach combing, fishing, and working in his yard. An active member of his community and long-time Tybee Island resident, he was an active Free Mason with membership at Roger Lacey Lodge #722 in Savannah, The Tybee Island Optimist Club, as well as long standing membership at Chapel by The Sea Baptist Church.
The funeral service will be held at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel Friday, October 11th at 11 am. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
10-09-2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019