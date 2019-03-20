|
|
James Cristopher "Cris" Tillman, Sr. 53, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at his home. He was born in Savannah and was preceded in death by his father, James T. Tillman, Jr. He served his country as an E-4 in the U.S. Air Force for 10 years and was of both the Catholic and Baptist faiths. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Ahna T. Sampson & Richard Allen Sampson, II; son and his girlfriend, James Cristopher Tillman, Jr. & Darlene Arnsdorff; mother, Sybil E. Tillman; step-sister, Amy T. Jordan; step-brother, Chadwick Tillman. The visitation will be on Thursday, March 21st at the funeral home from 5 until 6 p.m. followed by the funeral at 6 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 20, 2019