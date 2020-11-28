James "Jimmy" Curry
Nashville, TN
Age, 83, formerly of Savannah, GA, departed this life on November 24th. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2pm until 6pm on Monday, November 30th at Marshall-Donnelly-Combs Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, December 1st at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Nashville.
Savannah Morning News
11/29/20
