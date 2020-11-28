1/1
James "Jimmy" Curry
1937 - 2020
Nashville, TN
Age, 83, formerly of Savannah, GA, departed this life on November 24th. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2pm until 6pm on Monday, November 30th at Marshall-Donnelly-Combs Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, December 1st at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Nashville.
For complete obituary information, please visit www;marshalldonnellycombs.com
Savannah Morning News
11/29/20
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Donnelly Combs Funeral Home | Nashville Funeral Home
201 25th Ave North
Nashville, TN 37203
6153271111
