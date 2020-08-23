LTC James D. Bitting, Jr., US Army (Ret)Richmond Hill, GeorgiaLTC James "Jim" D. Bitting, Jr. (Ret), age 61, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly August 17th, 2020 at his home in Richmond Hill, GA.He was born in Savannah, GA to the late James and Mary Bitting of Goldsboro, NC.He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Bitting; his children, Jamie Nichole Bitting and Jessica Carol Bitting of Atlanta GA; son, Buckey Leon (Marissa) Holleman of Richmond Hill GA; sister Patty (Patrick) Oswalt of Washington NC and grandchildren, Ryleigh and Ryker of Richmond Hill GA.Jim served in the United States Army for 25 years, retiring in 2004. Once Retired, Jim served as a civilian for the Department of Defense, most recently as Senior Management Analyst for PAIO at Ft Stewart, GA. Jim earned many medals and awards throughout his career.There will be a short memorial service at 6:00 p.m. followed by a visitation until 8:00 p.m. at Richmond Hill Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Jim will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.Richmond HillFuneral HomeSavannah Morning News08/24/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at