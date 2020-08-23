1/1
LTC James D. Bitting Jr. US Army (Ret)
1958 - 2020
LTC James D. Bitting, Jr., US Army (Ret)
Richmond Hill, Georgia
LTC James "Jim" D. Bitting, Jr. (Ret), age 61, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly August 17th, 2020 at his home in Richmond Hill, GA.
He was born in Savannah, GA to the late James and Mary Bitting of Goldsboro, NC.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Bitting; his children, Jamie Nichole Bitting and Jessica Carol Bitting of Atlanta GA; son, Buckey Leon (Marissa) Holleman of Richmond Hill GA; sister Patty (Patrick) Oswalt of Washington NC and grandchildren, Ryleigh and Ryker of Richmond Hill GA.
Jim served in the United States Army for 25 years, retiring in 2004. Once Retired, Jim served as a civilian for the Department of Defense, most recently as Senior Management Analyst for PAIO at Ft Stewart, GA. Jim earned many medals and awards throughout his career.
There will be a short memorial service at 6:00 p.m. followed by a visitation until 8:00 p.m. at Richmond Hill Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Jim will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Richmond Hill
Funeral Home
coxrichmondhillfh.com
Savannah Morning News
08/24/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
