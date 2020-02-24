|
|
James D. Salyer, Jr.
Savannah, GA
James D. Salyer, 71, of Savannah, Georgia returned home to his Lord on February 22, 2020 surrounded by family. Jim was born on August 10, 1948 in Kenton, Ohio. He was the oldest child of James D. Salyer Sr. and Marjorie Mae Kindle Salyer. Jim grew up in Dola, Ohio where he was the quarterback for his high school football team, the Hardin Northern Bears. During his sophomore year he led them to an undefeated season. He then went on to graduate from St. Leo University with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science. Jim served 20 years in the United States Army from 1968 - 1988. During this time, he served in Germany, Korea, and the United States, as well as three tours in Vietnam as a highly decorated helicopter pilot and war hero. He also became the first instructor pilot at Hunter Army Airfield, a military base in Savannah. Jim retired from the US Army as a Chief Warrant Officer 4, the highest-ranking warrant officer rank during that time. After retiring from the military, Jim went on to become a landscape contractor, real estate broker and general contractor. Jim was a member of the Freemasons, Savannah Shriners, and the Savannah Browns Backers Club. He enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing, creating beautiful structures by building, gardening, and most of all, he enjoyed football. In fact, he always called his mother before each Ohio State University game to remind her to watch. For all who knew and loved Jim, they knew he was generous to a fault and cared so much about his friends and family.
Jim is survived by his wife, Joy Veasey Salyer of 15 years; daughters, Wende Sue Salyer Feathers and Tracy Lynn Salyer Sweat (Doug); grandchildren, Madison Sloan Feathers, Bradley Evan Salyer, and Timothy Dale Feathers; step grandchildren, Michael, Tyler, Stephanie, Dori, and Jake, all of Savannah; mother, Marjorie Mae Kindle Salyer of Dola, Ohio; brother, Dave Salyer (Teri) of Ada, Ohio; sisters, Joyce Salyer Pees (Denny) of Dunkirk, Ohio, and Marsha Salyer Flinn (Brian) of Kenton, Ohio; mother-in-law, Jeanette Veasey; and sister-in-law, Judy Layden (David) of Savannah. Jim also had two yorkies and a cat, whom he loved dearly, Prada, Gucci, and Sassy. Jim was preceded in death by his father, James D. Salyer, Sr. and his brother, Gary Lee Salyer.
To celebrate Jim's life, a memorial service will be held at the Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel on Wednesday, February 26 at 3:30pm. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:30pm - 3:30pm. Jim has requested we reach out to the Cleveland Browns to be his pallbearers, so they can let him down one last time.
Savannah Morning News
02/25/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020