James David, "Red" Foley, of Griffin GA, died June 9 at Spalding Regional Hospital. He was 96 years old. Mr. Foley was born June 6, 1923, in Martinsville, VA. He was the youngest of five children born to Martha A. Foley and Asa B. Foley. He joined the armed forces in 1943 and was transferred to Savannah GA in 1949. There he met Jewel Elizabeth Horne, whom he married on September 14, 1951. They raised two sons, Larry and Jerry. Mr. Foley was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served in the Air National Guard for 31 years. He was a Volunteer Firefighter on Tybee Island for many years and was a 33rd degree Mason. In 2006, Jim and Jewel moved to Griffin, GA and resided at The Woods Senior Care facility. Mr. Foley was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters and his loving wife Jewel. He is survived by his sons, Larry Foley of Griffin, GA and Jerry Foley of Alexandria, VA, daughter-in-law Kim Foley, granddaughters Sara A. Prisk and Emily Reynolds, and great-grandchildren Judah and Gideon Prisk, and Scarlett and Edwin Reynolds. There will be a memorial and interment service at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, GA on Saturday, June 15, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Scottish Rite Hospital, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Special thanks to all the staff at The Woods, who genuinely cared about Mr. Foley, and to the medical professionals at Spalding Regional Hospital for their exceptional kindness and attention to Mr. Foley and his family. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of the arrangements. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Red Foley by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 13, 2019