James Doyle Herring, Sr.RICHMOND HILL, GAJames Herring (Jim) passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31st, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anna Scott Herring. Jim was born on August 1, 1932, in Donalsville, Georgia to John Doyle and Ola Mae Herring.Jim joined the Air Force in July, 1951, and retired with 20 years of service. He is a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After his military service, he worked with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, until he retirement in 1993, as a General Manager. Throughout his 40 years of service, he and Anne traveled and lived all over the world, including Korea, Thailand, Puerto Rico, and Turkey.Jim loved his family and was so proud of all of them. His favorite memories came from spending time with his love ones. He also loved hunting, fishing and playing poker. Jim was an Air Force champion skeet shooter and was on the team for many years.Survivors: sister: Patricia Ann Harper; children; Susan Kell, Lynn Adams, Jimmie Salinas, Cynthia Leysath, James Herring Jr.; grandchildren: Ashley Deloach, Kelli Gay, Kortni Calabrese, Will Lawlor, Bryan Ansley, James Herring III, Kristina Hotz, Chelsey Bowman, Heather Leysath. He was the proud great grandpa to 13 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by us all.Savannah Morning NewsJune 2, 2020