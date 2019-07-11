|
Savannah - James E. Anderson James E. Anderson, 88, of Savannah, formerly of Dawsonville, passed away Monday June 8, 2019 at his residence following a period of declining health.
Born March 2, 1931 to the late Tate and Jessie Mae Anderson, James was born and raised in Dawson County. He moved to Decatur, GA for a period of time and then moved to Savannah many years ago. Mr. Anderson worked in automobile sales and management for over 50 years. After his retirement he did floral delivery for several florists in the Savannah area. He enjoyed flying, boating, NASCAR, and spending time on the river. Also preceding him in death were his wife, Betty Anderson; stepdaughter, Cynthia Erni; brother, Armous Anderson; and infant twin brothers, Horace and Harold.
Surviving are his sister, Margaret Black, Winter Park, FL; stepson, Gregory "Chip" Perego, Savannah; special niece, Amy Black, Birmingham, AL; and special nephew, Ronald Black, Winter Park, FL.
Funeral services will be held Friday July 12, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Bearden Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Mike Owens will officiate. Interment will follow in the Dawsonville City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, GA. Savannah Morning News July 11, 2019
