Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912) 653-4531
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lanier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. "Jake" Lanier


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James E. "Jake" Lanier Obituary
Mr. James E. "Jake" Lanier, age 85, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Hospice Savannah while surrounded by some of his family. Mr. Lanier was born May 8, 1933, in Stilson to the late Daniel Edwin and Zedna Hughes Lanier. Jake was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served as an aircraft mechanic during the Korean War. Jake was the owner of Eastern Travel Center for nearly 30 years, enjoyed photography and was the videographer for the Cobra Club. He was a member of South Newington Baptist Church; attended Silk Hope Baptist Church; and was a member of the Zarubbabel Masonic Lodge, F & AM for over 50 years. In addition to his parents, Mr. Lanier was preceded in death by one infant great grandson, Michael Ray McAdams, III.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Avis Marie Ulmer Lanier; daughters, Pamela Darlene (Paul) Schlabach of Lawrenceville, GA and Janet Marie (Richard) Tyson of Garden City; grandchildren, Wendy P. McAdams, Jeff Pope, Matthew Tyson, Kira Sikoryak Mark Tyson, and Stacey Blackwelder ; 11great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held. 6-8 P.M. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Silk Hope Baptist Church of Garden City.

Funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Silk Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Jonathan Phillips officiating.

Interment will be 2 P.M. Friday at Ash Branch Cemetery in Pembroke.

To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.

Flanders Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. James E. "Jake" Lanier.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now