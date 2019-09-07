|
Savannah - James "Jim" E. Wilson James "Jim" Edward Wilson, 90, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Mary Sue Hill Wilson, died Wednesday evening, September 4, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of the late William Clyde Wilson and the late Bessie Cowart Wilson. Jim was a longtime, active member of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church where he was a former Senior Warden, member of the Vestry, the choir, and a lay reader. He was a United States Army veteran having served in the Korean Conflict. For more than 50 years Jim was involved with Mysterious Santa bringing the spirit of Christmas to every person in the hospitals and nursing homes in Savannah. He also volunteered with the Interfaith Hospitality Network and Smart Senior. Jim was vice president of the Bargain Corner and later retired as the sales manager for Roger Wood Foods. After retirement, he was a Funeral Assistant with Gamble Funeral Service for twelve years, where he received The Reverend L. Allan Wertz, Jr. Employee of the Year Award in 2009. Jim will be remembered as a man who always had a deep devotion and love for his church, family, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clyde "Red" Wilson.
Survivors include his wife of more than 58 years, Mary Sue Hill Wilson of Savannah; one daughter, Sue Wilson Hartloge and her husband, Carl, of Savannah; one son, Keith Wilson and his wife, Sue, of Savannah; three grandchildren, Brandon Hartloge and his wife, Brittany, Bradley Hartloge and his wife, Claire, and Dena Rhodes and her husband, Matt; two great-grandchildren, Ronnie Keith Rhodes and James Allen Rhodes, and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock Sunday at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock Monday morning at ST. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church conducted by the Reverend R. Kevin Kelly. Interment, with military honors, will be in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances: Mysterious Santa - c/o St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church - 3101 Waters Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31404.
Savannah Morning News September 7, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 7, 2019