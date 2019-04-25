|
James Edward Silva Jr., 80, passed away April 23, 2019 at Hospice of Savannah. He was born in Savannah to the late Agnes and James Edward Silva Sr. He honorably served his country in the Navy Reserves and later as an aircraft mechanic in the United States Air Force. After completing military service he worked at the Silva family bookstore on Whitaker street for many years after which he was employed by ACE Hardware where he retired.
He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans and an Honorary Church Warden at Saint James Catholic Church. He was a member of the Men's Club at Saint James. He was a devout Catholic and communicant of Saint James Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 43 years Genevieve Silva. He is survived by many friends and loved ones. His adopted family Kelly and Junior Ginn, Mary and Pat Sullivan, and Reed Tyler, all of Savannah; Denise Thomas of Greenville, South Carolina; many "adopted" grand and great-grandchildren; and his beloved Saint James Catholic Church Family. He will be greatly missed by his fur babies Lady and Ginny. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25 from 5 to 6 PM with a Rosary to begin at 6PM at Saint James Catholic Church. Funeral services will be held April 26, 10am at Saint James Catholic Church with interment to follow at Bonaventure Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Savannah or Saint James Catholic Church. The family has entrusted Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel with services. 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406 (912)927-1999.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 25, 2019