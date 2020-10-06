James Elliott Stephens
Savannah, GA
James Elliott Stephens, died peacefully on October 5, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
James was born October 3, 1940 to the late Jessie Anglin and Warren D. Stephens. He was a graduate of Benedictine Military School, Class of 1959. After graduation, James joined the U.S. Navy as a submariner on the U.S.S. Trout SS566. James saw history in the making during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 as the U.S.S. Trout was the vessel monitoring the waters between Cuba and United States.
James graduated from Armstrong State College in 1977 with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. He retired in 1997 from Hunt-Wesson Foods after 33 years of service. James was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church for many years serving as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the choir under the direction of Helen Beddow. James enjoyed listening to olde-time radio shows, cooking, and birdwatching in the backyard. He was most happy spending time with his grandchildren.
James leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Theresa Dillon Stephens; two daughters, Maria Stephens Watson and her husband, Jon Watson, and Eileen Terese Stephens and her significant other, Tim Ryder; four grandchildren, Patrick James Watson, Rachel Veronica-Christine Watson, Julian Anthony Watson, and James William Ryder; numerous sisters and brothers-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
Rosary service will be 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. Visitation will follow until 7:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, burial will follow in Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest remembrances be made to Benedictine Military School, Class of 1959 Scholarship Fund, 6502 Seawright Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
Please visit www.foxandweeks.com
to sign our online guestbook.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries