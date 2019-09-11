|
|
Richmond Hill - James "Jimbo" Ellis Kight James "Jimbo" Ellis Kight, 65, passed away September 1, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
Jimbo was born in Savannah, GA and lived most of his life in Richmond Hill. He was employed by Dustcom Limited, Inc. in Savannah, GA. He enjoyed riding his Harley, watching NASCAR, and fishing. He played the role of Santa Claus in the Richmond Hill Christmas parade and in many other Christmas events in the area. He was always up for having a good time with friends and family and will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Doris Kight; and brother Larry Kight.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Kight; his beloved American bulldog, Maddie Girl; goddaughters, Kristen Kennedy and Kristin Proman; sisters, Brenda King (Jerry) and Donna Brannen (Jerome); as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel.
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carterbryanchapel.com.
Savannah Morning News September 11, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 11, 2019