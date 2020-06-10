James Farmer
Rincon, Georgia
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of James Lee Farmer (74) on June 9, 2020, at his home. Viewing Friday, June 12, 2020, from 2-7 P.M. at Smalls Funeral Home Chapel, Graveside Service, June 13, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at 1st Thankful Baptist Church 2591 Steep Bottom Road Estill, SC. Smalls Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.