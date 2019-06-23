Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
James Floyd Martin Jr. Obituary
James Floyd Martin, Jr., 59, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, James F. Martin, Sr. and Nina Barrow Martin. He retired in 2018 after 21 years of service with the Board of Education. Floyd was a remarkable person with a heart of gold and will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by Janet Bowers (John), and Carol Ansley (Jimmy).

Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel. A private graveside service will follow.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 23, 2019
