James Foster "Jim" Grimball Sr.
James Foster "Jim" Grimball, Sr.
Rincon
James Foster "Jim" Grimball, Sr., 74, passed away August 2, 2020 at Effingham Hosptial.
The California native was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from GA Ports after working on the waterfront his entire career. He loved to paint, enjoyed gardening, had a wonderful sense of humor, and was loved by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Herbert Grimball and Elizabeth Hill Grimball; and a sister.
Survivors include his wife, Tara Holt Grimball of Rincon, GA; sons, James F. Grimball, Jr. of Columbia, SC, Herbert Lee Grimball of Greenville, SC, and Foster Thomas Grimball of Rincon, GA; grandchildren, Schae Britt, Amy Malone, Brianna Malone, Jacob Malone, Hunter Early, and Hunter Grimball; great-grandchildren, Eli, Lexi, Lilly, and Sophia.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Strickland's Funeral Home, 2460 Hwy. 21 S., Rincon, GA 31326. All CDC guidelines will be in place and will limit the number of people entering the building.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to any of the following organizations, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Wounded Warrior Project, or the ASPCA.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at St. John's Episcopal Church Cemetery on John's Island, SC.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
