James Francis PoeSavannah, GAJames F. Poe 92, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, forever friend and mentor, died peacefully in his home on Thursday, November 26, 2020.Jimmy was born in Savannah the only son of James Rice and Kathleen (Collins) Poe. He was a very proud graduate and supporter of Benedictine Military School of the class of '47. He attended Southern Tech in Atlanta. Jimmy was an Army Combat Artillery Veteran serving in the 99th Field Artillery Battalion of the 1ST Cavalry Division during the Korean Conflict. He returned home and married Francis (Frankie) Bolt his wife of 62 years. They have a son and a daughter. Jimmy retired from Atlanta Gas Light as a Distribution Supervisor. Jimmy and Frankie were active at Saint Francis Cabrini Catholic Church where they served in lay capacities including a mentor couple for marriage encounter. Jimmy was a proud member and supporter of the Hibernian Society of Savannah and at the time of his passing was the senior member of the society. In addition to his wife Frankie; Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Theresa Wirtz (John); his son, Tim (Susie); his grandsons, Zack and Andrew; granddaughters, Katie and Hillary (Craig); and his great-grandson Maddox.Visitation will be between 4pm and 6pm Sunday November 29th at Fox and Weeks Funeral home at 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA.Funeral services will be held 11 am Monday November 30th at Saint Francis Cabrini Catholic Church 11500 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you consider a donation in Jimmy's memory to the Hibernian Society of Savannah Foundation Inc, PO Box 8241, Savannah, GA, 31412-8241.Savannah Morning News11/29/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at