James Francis Robertson, Sr., 85, died peacefully at Summer Breeze Assisted Living on Saturday, June 1, 2019.



Born in Savannah on June 30, 1933, he was the son of the late John Stewart and Sybilla Hansen Robertson. He attended Benedictine Military School and Armstrong State College and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict.



Jimmy was a communicant of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, a member of the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, a former fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and was a past Chairman of the St. James School Board. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 154 and the , Chapter 8.



He started a career in the homebuilding industry and was a member of the Homebuilders Association of Savannah as well as the Georgia Homebuilders Association.



Jimmy retired from Southside Fire Department in 1998. He was a member of the Board of Directors from 1968 until 1974, serving as President in 1974. He then served as Chief/General Manager from 1975 until 1998. Southside Fire Department dedicated their headquarters building in his honor for his "long-term vision and service to the citizens of Chatham County and for 'Setting the Standard' for emergency services locally, state-wide and across the southeastern United States". He also built and started two fire departments in Bryan County.



Jimmy thoroughly enjoyed traveling in his motorhome with his good friend Sybiel Kersey to watch the Georgia Bulldogs play football.



Surviving are three children, James F. Robertson, Jr., Jackson Hurst Robertson, Sr., and Therese Robertson; two step-daughters, Lynn Mitchell Bostwick (James) and Deborah Mitchell Palpal-latoc; two grandchildren, Jackson Hurst Robertson, Jr. and Connor Lamar Robertson; three step-grandchildren, Lance, Christian, and Kylee Palpal-latoc; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Robertson; a son, John Stewart Robertson, and his seven brothers, Joseph, Michael, Raymond, Edgar, Gilbert, Siegvart, and Jack.



The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel with a Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church on Wilmington Island.



Interment will follow in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery with military and fire department honors.



In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Benedictine Military School, St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, or St. Vincent's Academy.



