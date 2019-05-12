James Franklin LaFavor, 78, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hospice Savannah, Inc. with his family and close friends by his side. He was born in Granitville, South Carolina, son of Jobe F. and Mary Bell LaFavor.



Mr. LaFavor was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the 82nd. Airborne. While in the service, Mr. LaFavor bowled for one of the 3rd. Army bowling teams and was an official AMF instructor and bowling teacher.



He was a member of the CSRA, president of the Singles Club at Tybee Island and past president of the Tybee Island Republican Club. He was a long-time member of the American Legion Post 154 where he served as public servant and participated regularly in the horseshoe competitions. Mr. LaFavor was a former member of the Tybee Island Planning and Zoning Commission, former member of the Tybee Island Historical Association and a long-standing member of the Augusta Bowling Association. For many years, he was the owner and operator of Tybee Island Lawn Care.



Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Nancy LaFavor of Tybee Island, GA; son, Herbie LaFavor of Macon, GA; nephews, William James Burns (Jaime) of Roswell, GA; Matthew Nunnally (Ashley) of Savannah, GA; three great nieces, three great nephews and close friends, Steve and Mary Matthews of Savannah, GA.



A private ceremony will be planned for a later date in Granitville, SC.



The family suggest any remembrances be made to the American Legion Post 154, 10 Veterans Dr., Tybee Island, GA 31328.



