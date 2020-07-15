1/
James G. Brinson
1955 - 2020
Blommingdale - James "Glynn" Brinson, 64, passed away July 13, 2020 at home in Bloomingdale, GA surrounded by his

wife of 35 years, Lauri Brinson, and family. Born in Savannah, GA, Glynn was the son of Mickey Brinson

(Diane) and Dot Johnson. He graduated from Richmond Hill High School in 1973 and retired from the

Savannah Sugar Refinery after 37 years of service.

Glynn is survived by his wife Lauri, son Lewis Todd Brinson (Amy) of Richmond Hill, daughter Jenna

Marie Horton (Michael) of Winter Garden, FL, daughter Holly Brinson-Tatom (Brad) of Pooler, daughter

Laura "Christy" Hayes of Hinesville, and son William Jonathan Eaton of Hardeeville, SC. He is also

survived by brother Daryle Brinson (Diane) of Brunswick, sister Barbie Jones (Mike) of Youngsville, NC,

and Stacy Sexton (John) of Richmond Hill. Glynn was Papa to grandchildren Nathan, Ryan, James, Gwen,

Allie, Kirsten, Jacob, Trevor, Zachary, Whitney, Landon, Cameron, and Alayla.

Graveside funeral service will be at 1:30 pm at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah.

Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Westside Christian Church in Bloomingdale or

Amedysis Hospice of Pooler. Savannah Morning News July 15, 2020



Published in Savannah Morning News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
