Blommingdale - James "Glynn" Brinson, 64, passed away July 13, 2020 at home in Bloomingdale, GA surrounded by hiswife of 35 years, Lauri Brinson, and family. Born in Savannah, GA, Glynn was the son of Mickey Brinson(Diane) and Dot Johnson. He graduated from Richmond Hill High School in 1973 and retired from theSavannah Sugar Refinery after 37 years of service.Glynn is survived by his wife Lauri, son Lewis Todd Brinson (Amy) of Richmond Hill, daughter JennaMarie Horton (Michael) of Winter Garden, FL, daughter Holly Brinson-Tatom (Brad) of Pooler, daughterLaura "Christy" Hayes of Hinesville, and son William Jonathan Eaton of Hardeeville, SC. He is alsosurvived by brother Daryle Brinson (Diane) of Brunswick, sister Barbie Jones (Mike) of Youngsville, NC,and Stacy Sexton (John) of Richmond Hill. Glynn was Papa to grandchildren Nathan, Ryan, James, Gwen,Allie, Kirsten, Jacob, Trevor, Zachary, Whitney, Landon, Cameron, and Alayla.Graveside funeral service will be at 1:30 pm at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah.Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Westside Christian Church in Bloomingdale orAmedysis Hospice of Pooler. Savannah Morning News July 15, 2020