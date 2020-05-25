|
James G. (Pete) Hargroves
Savannah, GA
James G. (Pete) Hargroves, 95, of Savannah, passed away quietly at Hospice House surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
A lifelong resident of the Savannah area, Pete met and married the love of his life, Mary Sullivan, on January 7, 1949, and enjoyed 68 years together. He attended the Christian and Missionary Alliance (First Alliance) Church from the time he started dating Mary and throughout the rest of his life. He held numerous positions in the church, including teaching the Primary Sunday School Class (grades 1-3) with his wife for many years.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II with the 32nd Signal Corp Construction Battalion in both the European and the Pacific Theaters. He served with men that became lifelong friends. He then served and eventually retired from the Georgia National Guard. After returning from the War, he went to work at Union Camp. The majority of his career was spent working for the Savannah State Docks Railroad at the Georgia Ports Authority from which he retired in 1986.
Pete actively supported his children's lives in school & church. Because of his tireless work in Georgia Parent and Teacher Association, Pete was named a Life Member & Founder. He also served as a leader for the Boy Scouts, serving as a Cub Master. A fine example of the Greatest Generation, Pete was a gentle giant who could always find the best in everyone. He always had an encouraging word for everyone, particularly for those experiencing hard times.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Bessie Glover Hargroves, his wife Mary S. Hargroves, two sons James G., Jr. (Little Pete), James Michael, and a granddaughter Lauren Elizabeth Hargroves.
He is survived by his daughter Tammie M. Hargroves, daughter-in-law Deborah Hargroves Staab, grandson James Matthew Hargroves (Chelsea), grand-puppy Tiger Maximus Hargroves, brother Gene Hargroves of Perry, GA, sister-in-law Dottye S. Hannan of Montgomery, AL and numerous nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be on Wednesday, May 27th from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.
The funeral will be on Thursday, May 28th at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Bonaventure Cemetery.
All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
