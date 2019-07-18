|
Brunswick - James "Jim" Gowen Fendig James "Jim" Gowen Fendig passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 with the comfort and knowledge that Jesus Christ was his Lord and Savior.
Jim was born in Brunswick, Georgia on April 7, 1936, son of Gladys and Albert Fendig, Sr. and had one brother, Albert Fendig Jr., and two sisters, Jane Ledbetter and Deneen Fowler.
Jim married Ann Fortson Jones on December 21, 1957 and they have two children, Mark Fendig and Pamela Goode, and two grandsons, Brooks and Roman Goode.
Jim graduated from the University of Georgia in 1958 where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry. He was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Jim also served in the Air National Guard for six years.
Jim was President of the Florida Forestry Association, Vice President of the Georgia Forestry Association, Chairmen of the American Pulpwood Association and Forestry Resources Association and served on the Board of Directors for Superior Pine Products. The Georgia Forestry Commission, Forest Farmers Association, Georgia Agribusiness Council, National Forest Products Association, Advisory Board University of Georgia School of Forestry Resources and Forestry Business Schools.
Jim received numerous awards including Distinguished Alumnus Award, Georgia Forester's Hall of Fame, Fellow in the Society of American Foresters, and the Georgia Forestry Association's Wise Owl Award.
He served the lord as Deacon and Elder in a number of Presbyterian Churches across the South and at the time of his death was a member of Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church where he served for a period of time as a Stephens Minister and Elder. Jim and Ann participated in the Lay Renewal Ministry and were graduates of the School of Lalty.
A memorial service will be held at the Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church at 2:00 PM July, 23, with Reverend Jeff Garrison officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to the Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 AM July, 24, at the Fendig Family Plot at the St. Simons Island Christ Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home www.edomillerandsons.com Savannah Morning News July 18, 2019
