James H. Allen, Jr, 62, died peacefully on April 29, 2019 at Ogeechee Area Hospice, after a brief illness, surrounded by his loved ones.



The Savannah native and also known as Jimbo by those closest to him. He was a loving father, husband, and son. Jimbo was a craftsman welder and pipefitter for more than forty years. He was a long time member of Local Union 188, since February 20, 1976 and subsequently employed by Kraton Chemical (Formerly known as Union Camp) for more than thirty-five years.



Jimbo is preceded in death by the mother of his children and wife of more than 25 years, Carole Mulvaney Allen; his father, James H. Allen, Sr.; and his precious grandparents, George and Maggie Ziegler.



Jimbo is survived in life by his wife, Lisa Allen; children Sheri Neidlinger (Rickey), Erin Watson (Trevon), and Sean Allen (Natalie). Jimbo is also survived by his Mother and Step-Father, Martha and Erv Sloan; his grandchildren, Kelley, Caroline, Ellie, Rebecca, Sydney, and Kinsley; and his great-grandsons, Miles and Whit. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Visitation will be held at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday May 1, 2019.



Funeral service will be a graveside service at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday May 2, 2019 with Reverend Ken Morgan officiating.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 30, 2019